Texas Free Market Surgery Partners with Health Beyond Insurance (HBI)
• Texas Free Market Surgery becomes part of HBI providers’ network • Partnership expands surgical-care options for patients
Texas Free Market Surgery offers competitive, transparent prices on surgical procedures across a broad range of specialties, both outpatient and inpatient. Their board-certified surgeons and anesthesia providers deliver high-quality, affordable and convenient surgical procedures in one of their three accredited surgery facility partners:
1. The Hospital at Westlake Medical Center
2. Westlake Hills Surgery Center
3. EHI Surgery Center.
Since 2015, Health Beyond Insurance (HBI) has connected health care providers in many different specialties to self-pay patients and employers. These provider specialties include primary care, surgeons, specialty care, occupational health, psychology, cardiology, Imaging (MRI, CT and radiology), dentistry, immediate care, gastroenterology, and many more.
The collaboration between HBI and Texas Free Market Surgery will allow patients in Texas and nationwide to have access to some of the best surgeons across Austin, TX, at a fair and transparent price.
“At Texas Free Market, we take a radical approach to health care...our mission is to deliver the highest quality care at the lowest possible price with none of today’s hassles. What you see is what you get: the best for one price, posted on our website and available to anyone, no discounts or cost to access; and friendly, helpful service. Health Beyond Insurance is a true ally in this revolution, pushing the agenda and spreading the word.
,” said Sean Kelley, Founder & President, Texas Free Market Surgery.
Visit: texasfreemarketsurgery.com and healthbeyondinsurance.com.
About Health Beyond Insurance: An online platform that connects self-pay patients and self-pay employers with health care providers to provide an easy access to health care. Our mission is to remove the barriers around health care by providing convenient and transparent access to health care services and pricing, making it more accessible to all.
About Texas Free Market Surgery: Texas Free Market Surgery is your Free Market Medicine solution for surgical procedures. We offer competitive, transparent prices on surgical procedures across a broad range of specialties, both outpatient and inpatient.
Our board-certified surgeons and anesthesia providers deliver high-quality, affordable, convenient surgical procedures. Check out our prices, Contact us to learn how we can best help you or just give us a call at 512-275-6471.
