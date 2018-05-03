There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,549 in the last 365 days.

Surgery Center of Oklahoma Joins Health Beyond Insurance (HBI)

SURGERY CENTER OF OKLAHOMA

HEALTH BEYOND INSURANCE

Increases Reach in New Collaboration

The price outlined on our website is not a teaser, it is the actual price you will pay. We are truly committed to providing the best quality care at the lowest possible prices”
— Dr. Keith Smith, Managing Partner, Surgery Center of Oklahoma.
GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Beyond Insurance (HBI) is excited to announce that Surgery Center of Oklahoma (SCO), a multispecialty surgical facility, owned and operated by 40 of the top surgeons and anesthesiologists in central Oklahoma, has joined Health Beyond Insurance’s (HBI) national provider network.

Surgery Center of Oklahoma (SCO) is a 32,535 square foot, state of the art multispecialty facility in Oklahoma City. Accredited by AAAHC since 1998, Surgery Center of Oklahoma has annually provided care to thousands of patients. SCO offers transparent, direct packaging pricing for surgical services. Fees for surgeons, anesthesiologist and facility are all included in one low price. There are no hidden costs, charges or surprises.

Since 2015, Health Beyond Insurance (HBI) has connected health care providers in many different specialties to self-pay patients and employers. These provider specialties include primary care, surgeons, specialty care, occupational health, psychology, cardiology, Imaging (MRI, CT and radiology), labs, dentistry, immediate care, gastroenterology, and many more.

Health Beyond Insurance’s (HBI) collaboration with Surgery Center of Oklahoma (SCO) will bring high-quality surgical services at transparent and affordable prices to Health Beyond Insurance (HBI)’s growing patient base.

Visit: www.surgerycenterok.com
Email: KSmith@surgerycenterok.com

Visit: www.healthbeyondinsurance.com
Email: info@thinkhbi.com

About Health Beyond Insurance: An online platform that connects self-pay patients and self-pay employers with health care providers to offer an easy access to health care. Our mission is to remove the barriers around health care by providing convenient and transparent access to health care services and pricing, making it more accessible to all.

HEALTH BEYOND INSURANCE
Health Beyond Insurance
email us here
847-910-9095

Providing High Quality Care at Affordable Prices

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry