Surgery Center of Oklahoma Joins Health Beyond Insurance (HBI)
Increases Reach in New Collaboration
Surgery Center of Oklahoma (SCO) is a 32,535 square foot, state of the art multispecialty facility in Oklahoma City. Accredited by AAAHC since 1998, Surgery Center of Oklahoma has annually provided care to thousands of patients. SCO offers transparent, direct packaging pricing for surgical services. Fees for surgeons, anesthesiologist and facility are all included in one low price. There are no hidden costs, charges or surprises.
Since 2015, Health Beyond Insurance (HBI) has connected health care providers in many different specialties to self-pay patients and employers. These provider specialties include primary care, surgeons, specialty care, occupational health, psychology, cardiology, Imaging (MRI, CT and radiology), labs, dentistry, immediate care, gastroenterology, and many more.
Health Beyond Insurance’s (HBI) collaboration with Surgery Center of Oklahoma (SCO) will bring high-quality surgical services at transparent and affordable prices to Health Beyond Insurance (HBI)’s growing patient base.
Visit: www.surgerycenterok.com
Email: KSmith@surgerycenterok.com
Visit: www.healthbeyondinsurance.com
Email: info@thinkhbi.com
About Health Beyond Insurance: An online platform that connects self-pay patients and self-pay employers with health care providers to offer an easy access to health care. Our mission is to remove the barriers around health care by providing convenient and transparent access to health care services and pricing, making it more accessible to all.
