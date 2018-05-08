KDG Honored as an Information Technology Department of the Year by 2018 American Business Awards®

KDG's small business IT support team was named an IT Department of the Year

Stevie winners will be presented with their awards on June 11 in New York.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s small business IT support team was named the Bronze Stevie® Award Information Technology Department of the Year in The 16th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. KDG was nominated in the Information Technology Department of the Year category.

“Who would have thought that a little firm in Allentown, PA could go from being named the top IT consultant in the Philadelphia region in 2017 to this national recognition only a year later?” said Kyle David, CEO of KDG.

KDG’s extensive security measures and commitment to cybersecurity education impressed judges. Following some of 2017’s and 2018’s shocking data breaches, the team was able to ensure all clients were in compliance within 72 hours of a massive data breach. The Lehigh Valley tech management team has also been able to maintain a 99.69% customer satisfaction rating, in addition to publishing educational materials, assisting clients through a state-of-the-art ticketing system, and helping businesses improve compliance through HR Tech Support.

“The work done to maintain security in any kind of business connected to the company is very good and the track record and the results that the company brought up are really very impressive,“ one judge said of KDG.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About KDG

KDG has served small and medium-sized family businesses and closely-held private enterprises throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond for over 17 years. Small business IT support, custom software development, onsite training, web design, solutions for accounting and human resources, and project management are but a few of the services they provide. KDG was recently named a leading provider of managed IT services in the Philadelphia region, as well as Bronze IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards®. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

