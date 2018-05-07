Lazy Lee USA Spinning Closets Wins 2018 WMIA Wooden Globe Innovator Award

Lazy Lee USA uses easy-to-assemble Lockdowel fastening for their functional, beautiful spinning closets. With Lazy Lee USA closets assembly is simple using Lockdowel.

Lazy Lee USA uses Lockdowel Fastening to reduce costs, ship RTA and win WMIA (Woodworking Machining Industry Association) Wooden Globe Innovator Award

I’m proud of our team for taking the time to re-engineer the spinning closets. Now anyone, anywhere in the U.S. can have the storage space they need in a beautiful, rotating piece of furniture.” — Brett Messer, CEO Lazy Lee USA

CEDAR CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazy Lee USA Spinning Closets has won the 2018 WMIA Wooden Globe Innovator Award using Lockdowel fastening to speed and simplify flat-packed assembly, without glue or screws. Many models of Lazy Lee USA’s rotating storage furniture stand 7.6 feet tall, 3.3 feet wide and 3.3 feet deep, and can be assembled by two people in about an hour. Lazy Lee USA CEO Brett Messer and Product Engineer Logan Owens accepted the award at WIC (Woodworking Industry Conference) 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the most innovative woodworking product of 2018,” Messer said. “I’m proud of our team for taking the time to re-engineer the spinning closets and pantries so that anyone, anywhere in the U.S. can have the storage space they need in a beautiful, rotating piece of furniture they can be happy to display and happier to use.”

Lazy Lee USA Spinning Closets won the Innovator award after re-engineering their product with Lockdowel fastening, allowing each piece to be snapped and locked together without screws, without glue and without extra hardware. Lazy Lee USA Spinning Closets are assembled where they will be used, and can be disassembled and moved.

“From our LazyLeeUSA.com website our double-hanging free-standing closets sell for about $1,000, shipping included,” Messer says. “This is about $800 less than what we could sell them for before we implemented Lockdowel assembly. Lockdowel fastening also gives each piece a smooth strong, modular finish. All the connections are invisible.”

According to Messer, the patent-pending Lazy Lee H-on-a-Circle design needs no central pivot point, and when fastened to the floor Lazy Lee USA units don’t even need a stabilizing pin.

The WMIA Innovator Award is presented to a company which currently produces a unique and innovative wood-based product, or utilizes an innovative process to produce a wood-based product using high technology machinery supplied by one or more WMIA-member companies. Lazy Lee USA storage furniture is made with a nested based Biesse Skill (router), Biesse Exil (boring machine), SNX nVision contour edgebander and Cabinet Vision software. These components enable Lockdowel EClips fasteners to be inserted within the wood and allow the Lazy Lee units to be snapped and locked together—without the alternatives such as screws or cams.

About Lazy Lee USA

Through the talent of its promoter and designer, Lee Ralph Goldsticker, Lazy Lee USA is engaged in the business of the design and creation of modular storage systems bearing the registered mark Lazy Lee®. With dozens of available configurations of colors, shelving, and drawers to our products, these configurations reflect our company's affordable solution to elegant space management. Visit LazyLeeUSA.com to see our latest storage furniture solution including the ValetTM , Woman's Dream, State Room Series, Pantry Unit, Double hung, The WineCellar by Lazy Lee® and The Garage Unit.

Inquiries for general product information, please direct to brett@lazyleeusa.com.

Inquiries for sales, distributorships, manufacturing overseas, please direct to sales@LazyLeeUSA.com Lazy Lee USA -777 N. 2150 W. Cedar City, UT 84721 USA; Tel (877)-567-8802; Cell (435)-590-6220.

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides glue-less and screw-less fasteners, drawer slides and hinges for fast and easy assembly of cabinets, furniture and architectural millwork. Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538, (650)477-711 www.lockdowel.com

See how fast a Lazy Lee USA spinning closet is assembled.