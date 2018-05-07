IPO Boutique
Through this strategic arrangement, IPO Boutique and Gar Wood Securities would provide unique benefits to each of their respective client bases.
“We are excited to collaborate with Gar Wood Securities,” said Scott Sweet, Managing Partners at IPO Boutique. “There are many firms that provide execution and prime brokerage services, however, it is from our experience that Gar Wood has proven to be one of the best in service with exceptional detail to customer service. We would certainly recommend any active syndicate trader to be in communication with this highly-touted and nationwide group.”
Existing Gar Wood Securities clients who want to receive IPO Boutique’s proprietary research and daily advisories and commentary can do so at a discount. Specialty pricing is available by contacting Gar Wood representatives at their website.
About IPO Boutique -
IPO Boutique, established in 2006, provides research and daily advisories covering both the IPO and Secondary market. Managing Partner Scott Sweet has more than 40-years of experience with this niche sector. It is the synergy of our experience, knowledge of the market environment, and our underwriter contacts that make us a valuable source for your own due diligence. We are professionals, and will strive to constantly improve our services to you to help you achieve your goals.
About Gar Wood Securities
Gar Wood Securities, LLC is a registered U.S. broker-dealer and member of FINRA, SIPC and NFA, which trades solely on an agency basis, and provides their clients access to all major global markets covering equities, options, futures, fixed income, mutual funds and alternative investments in hedged funds and CTA’s.
The firm is known for its execution quality, derivative desk and prime brokerage businesses. It has been recognized in several industry surveys as a top-rated broker in client services. Their clients include RIAs, trade signal providers, hedge funds, individual traders and family offices.
Additionally, Gar Wood supports a network of independent, registered representatives that use the firm’s infrastructure and compliance oversight to help them service and manage their brokerage businesses.
Formed in 2004, the firm is headquartered outside of Chicago with branch offices in Austin, Dallas, Boston and Humacao, Puerto Rico.
Additional information on Gar Wood Securities, LLC is available at www.garwoodsecurities.net
Craig Gantar
Gar Wood Securities, LLC
(312) 662-1275
email us here