Experts to Discuss Iran's Missile, Nuclear Program

Experts at the May 9th NCRI-US Missile Panel The New Report of NCRI-US

Panelists discuss Iran's ballistic missile program, nexus with the nuclear program and the way forward

The manufacturing of ballistic missiles, with a maximum range of 2,000 km at present, is done with the sole intention of developing a nuclear delivery system.” — NCRI-US New Report

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the president nears his decision on the JCPOA and how to deal with Iran's threat, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) will host a panel of leading subject-matter experts to discuss the missile program of Iran, its ties with the nuclear weapons program, its threatening impact in the region and ways to counter it. The panel starts at 10:30 am and ends at noon at the Mayflower Hotel.

Iran’s Ballistic Buildup: The March Toward Nuclear-Capable Missiles will also be released.

This NCRI-US unique report provides details on several facets of Tehran’s ballistic missile program, including its organization, structure, production, and development infrastructure, launch facilities, command centers operating inside Iran, as well as foreign assistance.

PANELISTS:

- Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, former Director of National Counter Proliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence.

- Dr. Olli Heinonen, former Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and head of its Department of Safeguards.

- Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, NCRI’s Washington Office; author, The Iran Threat.

- Matthew Kroenig, Associate Professor, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, Senior Fellow in the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at The Atlantic Council.

MODERATOR:

Rebeccah Heinrichs, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

DATE: Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:30 AM-12:00 PM

PLACE: Mayflower Hotel, East Room; 1127 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006

