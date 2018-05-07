Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Wins 2018 TekTonic Award for Disruptive Background Screening Technology

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

ESR Wins Prestigious TekTonic Award from HRO Today Magazine that Recognizes Innovation and Disruption in the World of HR and Recruiting Technology.

ESR’s Assured Compliance® technology revolutionizes background screening and enables employers and volunteer organizations to mitigate risk when it comes to maintaining compliance...” — Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) – a leading, global background check provider – has won the 2018 TekTonic Award from HRO Today Magazine for the firm’s ESR Assured Compliance® system. The TekTonic Awards recognize innovation and disruption in the world of HR and recruiting technology. ESR’s Assured Compliance® technology revolutionizes background screening and enables employers and volunteer organizations to mitigate risk when it comes to maintaining compliance with the ever-changing patchwork of background screening laws.

ESR Assured Compliance® uses its proprietary technology to provide the applicant with all federal, state, county, and local notices, disclosures and provision of rights; specific ban-the-box procedures; specialized adverse action timing, language, and documentation; limitations and statement of purpose on use of credit reports; and prohibited salary inquiries. With ESR Assured Compliance®, all system-managed compliance functions are updated in real-time.

* Automated Notices, Disclosures, and Consents: Required disclosures, notices, and consents are presented to applicants in a fully automated solution as required by the growing patchwork of local, state, and federal laws.

* Dynamic and Compliant Solution: Applicants are presented with only required disclosures that are relevant to them based on where they live and will work.

* Delivery Audit Trail with 100 Percent Transparency: Applicants receive disclosures, notices, and e-signed authorization documents by email during the application process, and they can also retrieve copies via the ESR Applicant Portal creating a strong audit trail for employers.

* Adverse Action Portal: ESR’s fully automated adverse action workflows comply with the growing patchwork of local, state, and federal laws to easily navigate complicated requirements.

* Auto Updated as Laws Change: All required disclosures, notices, and other compliance processes are automatically updated when local, county, state or federal requirements change.

* Multilingual and Global Friendly: The ESRCheck® Solution has powerful language capabilities and currently supports multiple languages including character-based languages such as Chinese, Japanese, and Hebrew.

With ESR Assured Compliance®, employers and HR professionals never have to worry whether notices, forms, or procedures used in any system managed function of their background screening program are compliant. ESR Assured Compliance® delivers an unmatched background screening solution that reduces the risk of lawsuits and solves the greatest compliance challenges faced by employers today.

The prestigious TekTonic Awards recognize innovation and disruption in the world of HR and recruiting technology based on input from global HR executives, industry providers, customers, and influencers. The annual award honors companies that have made a significantly positive impact on the human resource industry at large. Winners were announced at the 2018 HRO Today Forum held from April 30, 2018, to May 2, 2018.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is not a typical background screening firm and we don’t intend to become one. We are a global screening firm providing on-demand access to background screening, substance abuse testing, and occupational health screening services. ESR is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and undergoes SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 annual audits to demonstrate our standards and controls related to privacy, security, and confidentiality of consumer information used for background checks. To learn more about ESR, please visit www.esrcheck.com.