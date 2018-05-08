Synergem Granted CLEC Status in California

Company launching state’s first Next Generation 9-1-1 services in Northeast California in 2018

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergem Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions, today announced that it has been granted a certificate of public convenience and necessity (CPCN) in California to provide resold and facilities based competitive local exchange and 9-1-1 services in the state. The grant was issued on March 8, 2018 by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Last year the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) awarded Synergem and its partner company, ROI Networks, with a contract to provide NG9-1-1 services to a thirteen-county region in northeast California. The CPCN is a further step in the program to bring those services to market. This will be the first, fully NENA “i3” compliant NG9-1-1 network in the state.

The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) developed the NG9-1-1 standard, also known as i3, to use the latest in Voice over IP technology, better supporting the location, text and multimedia services that are found in today’s smartphones. More than 70% of calls to 9-1-1 now come from smartphones, so adoption of the i3 standard is crucial for transmitting the information these phones can provide during an emergency.

Quotes:

With this rollout in the northeast, California is on the leading edge in bringing the advantages of NG9-1-1 to its citizens, and Synergem is honored to be part of this project. Our SynergemNET™ suite of network-based services allows the State to implement a truly compliant i3 solution without incurring the time and cost to purchase and deploy the hardware, software and network connections that are normally required to launch this solution.

-- Myron Herron, President and CTO, Synergem Technologies

The service will launch in the fall of 2018, carrying wireless 9-1-1 calls in a region covering approximately one million people. The service is expected to expand to landline calls in 2019.



About Synergem

Synergem Technologies is the leading provider of NENA i3-based solutions for public safety. The SynergemNET™ suite of hosted services provides a flexible and cost-effective way for telecom carriers, state and local governments and even individual PSAPs to migrate quickly from the legacy environment to a true NG9-1-1 platform. To learn more about why SynergemNET™ is the Fastest Way to True-i3™, please visit www.synergemtech.com.