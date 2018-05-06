Sigma hosts Global Alliance Partners Investment Conference, May 6-7 in Amman, Jordan

GAP Investment Conference hosted by Sigma Investments Group in Amman, Jordan on 6-7 May 2018 starts 10-year anniversary celebration of Global Alliance Partners.

As GAP opens up different instruments and markets for investors in the Arab region, we also hope to introduce the use of cryptocurrency for transactional activities.” — Ms. Iman Mutlaq

AMMAN, JORDAN, May 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Alliance Partners (GAP; www.globalalliancepartners.com), an international network of regulated financial companies focused on the mid-capital market, holds its bi-annual Investment Conference on 6-7 May 2018 at Amman Rotana Hotel.

Host partner, Sigma Investments Group (Sigma; www.sigmaltd.org) will bring cryptocurrency to the fore as it gathers local corporate clients and professional investors from worldwide.

Chairperson of Sigma and founder of Ingot Coin, Ms. Iman Mutlaq said, “I am truly delighted that Sigma is hosting the GAP Investment Conference at this time when we are endeavoring to help the cryptocurrency market enter the mainstream of the financial services industry.”

Mr. Bernard Pouliot, Chairman and Executive Director of GAP meanwhile said, “We are pleased to meet in Amman for this GAP Investment Conference. This event heralds the start of our 10-year anniversary celebration.”

Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in leading, emerging, and frontier markets, and key sources of investment risk capital.

Global Alliance Partners is an international network of regulated financial services companies dedicated to providing their client base with local service and expertise coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock brokering, and fund management.

GAP has 65 offices in 21 countries worldwide. To date, its Partner Firms have completed almost 700 corporate transactions in 44 countries, valued at over 60 billion USD that span at least 50 sectors. It executes nearly 800 billion USD worth of equity trades in more than 20 countries worldwide. And it manages and or advises over 18 billion USD worth of individual and institutional funds.