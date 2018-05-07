Industry Veteran Joins AfterWords As Channel Manager

AfterWords announced today that it has hired Annie Rodrigue as Channel Manager.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AfterWords announced today that it has hired Annie Rodrigue as Channel Manager. Channel Manager is a new position at AfterWords and will focus on the development of the company’s channel program for value added resellers. AfterWords most successful channel program is currently with Epson, where AfterWords makes its customer experience software available as part of Epson’s OmniLink® Merchant Services (OMS) platform.

Rodrigue comes to AfterWords with over 35 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Her most recent position was that of Regional Sales Director with Compeat, one of the largest providers of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligences solutions for restaurant operators nationwide. She is known in the industry as an experienced technology executive, a results-oriented sales professional, and consulting customers on best practices that will help them in their daily operations.

“We are excited to have Annie Rodrigue join our team,” said Drew Peloubet, CEO of AfterWords. “Her extensive experience in restaurant operations, customer experience, and technology was exactly what we needed.”

About AfterWords

AfterWords is an intelligent customer experience and survey system that delivers uses transactional history and customer feedback to create actionable data to improve operations, sales and profitability. AfterWords patent pending process provides more relevant data, results in less survey abandonment, and provides actionable Insights. The customer experience software was developed with industry experts and recently completed a pilot rollout with a major hospitality franchise. Discover what your customers really think using AfterWords. For more information, visit www.afterwordscx.com.