Level Office Announces Expansion into Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Level Office is expanding into Cincinnati with a newly announced location at 151 W. 4th Street, also known as the “Hooper Building”. The Chicago-based workspace provider has already begun pre-leasing private offices, office suites, and coworking memberships. Opening is projected for Q4 2018.

“Cincinnati’s small business growth is fantastic, and we are excited to offer local business owners professional, flexible, and budget-friendly workspace in a historic location,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Level Office.

Level Office coworking and private office users get a move-in ready office with modern furniture, direct fiber internet, all utilities, access to communal lounge areas with amenities such as an espresso bar, local beer on tap, and community events included in rent. With pricing of $99 a month for 24/7 coworking memberships and private offices starting at $475 a month, Level Office provides small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at a budget price.

Built in 1893, the 106,350-square-foot building features Queen Anne-style architecture, 15 foot ceilings, red brick facade and large windows that flood the interior space with natural light. The Hooper Building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, along with much of the West Fourth Street Historic District, in 1980.

“We are drawn by Cincinnati’s supportive environment for small businesses,” said Bennett. “The city’s strong economic growth and diverse mix of entrepreneurs makes it an ideal place for a Level Office location.”

About Level Office

Level Office provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Level Office members have access to more than 1.6 million square feet of workspace in 23 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, Savannah and Seattle. For more information, please visit leveloffice.com.