Level Office Announces Expansion into Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Level Office is expanding into Savannah with a new location at 2 E. Bryan Street in Johnson Square. The Chicago-based company plans to provide modern and affordable workspace in the historic building and pre-leasing already underway for private offices, office suites, and coworking memberships.

“Savannah’s small businesses are flourishing, and we are thrilled to offer local business owners professional, flexible, and budget-friendly workspace in a historic location,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Level Office.

Level Office coworking and private office users get a move-in ready office with modern furniture, direct fiber internet, all utilities, access to communal lounge areas with amenities such as an espresso bar, local beer on tap, and community events included in rent. With pricing of $99 a month for 24/7 coworking memberships and private offices starting at $575 a month, Level Office provides small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at a budget price.

Built in 1911, the 161,382-square-foot building was the city’s first “skyscraper”, standing 15 stories tall. Featuring a neoclassical exterior, the building is a recognizable icon of the Savannah skyline.

“We are drawn by Savannah’s fantastic environment for small businesses,” said Bennett. “The city’s strong growth in recent years and diverse mix of entrepreneurs and business owners makes it the perfect place for a Level Office location.”

About Level Office

Level Office provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Level Office members have access to more than 1.6 million square feet of workspace in 23 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, please visit leveloffice.com.