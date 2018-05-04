Panel on Iran’s Ballistic Buildup

Dr. Olli Heinonen Rebeccah Heinrichs, moderator Ambassador Robert Joseph Ambassador Joseph DeTrani Alireza Jafarzadeh, author, The Iran Threat Professor Matthew Kroenig

Experts to Discuss Iran's Missile Program and Forthcoming Report

The manufacturing of ballistic missiles, with a maximum range of 2,000 km at present, is done with the sole intention of developing a nuclear delivery system.” — NCRI-US Report

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) will host a panel of leading subject-matter experts to discuss the missile program of Iran, its ties with the nuclear weapons program, its threatening impact in the region and ways to counter it.

Iran’s Ballistic Buildup: The March Toward Nuclear-Capable Missiles will also be released.

This NCRI-US unique report provides details on several facets of Tehran’s ballistic missile program, including its organization, structure, production, and development infrastructure, launch facilities, command centers operating inside Iran, as well as foreign assistance.

PANELISTS:

- Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, former Director of National Counter Proliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence.

- Dr. Olli Heinonen, former Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and head of its Department of Safeguards.

- Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, NCRI’s Washington Office; author, The Iran Threat.

- Matthew Kroenig, Associate Professor, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, Senior Fellow in the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at The Atlantic Council.

MODERATOR:

Rebeccah Heinrichs, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

DATE: Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:30 AM-12:00 PM

PLACE: Mayflower Hotel, East Room; 1127 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006

Registration is required to attend this event. To RSVP, please click below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/45590556582/

----------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.