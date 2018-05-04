Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference to host V4 Nations, UK MoD, U.S. Marine Corps and more
Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference attendees to include Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, UK, U.S. and many more.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s third annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference will be taking place later this month on the 23rd and 24th May 2018.
In recent news, the Czech Republic announced its plans to launch a revised army tender for 12 new multipurpose helicopters, with a supplier to be announced mid-year. Previously, Bell Helicopters had offered 12 UH-1Ys in a deal worth $575 million through a U.S. Foreign Military Sales process in 2017, and Leonardo had also reportedly submitted offers for its AW139M at the time [Rotar & Wing].
This year’s Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference will provide attendees with detailed updates on the tender process and how these OEMs are progressing with these offers. The event will also feature presentations from the Czech MoD, as well as Bell Helicopter and Leonardo, who will be attending as GOLD sponsors, exhibitors and presenters.
The two-day conference will be taking place in less than three weeks and the final agenda has grown significantly, with over 18 interactive presentations, panel discussions and briefings to be expected, including:
• Keynote presentations from the V4 nations: Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia providing insightful briefings and rotary updates from a Central and Eastern Europe perspective
• International perspective: Additional presentations from the UK, U.S. and France
• Detailed updates on helicopter programmes and procurement goals from the US Marine Corps, French Air Force, Joint Helicopter Command and Commando Helicopter Force
• 4 sponsors showcasing the latest technologies, launching new products and services, and educating delegates on how they can solve their potential challenges and requirements
• 2 interactive panel discussions: 1 from Central and Eastern Europe and 1 International
With only a few weeks to go, registration will soon be closing for the event. To download the latest brochure, view the live agenda and for details on how to book your place, please visit www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einpr
Gold Sponsors: Bell Helicopter, Leonardo
Sponsor: MBDA
