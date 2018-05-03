Second Annual Anna Dewdney Read Together Award Winner and Honor Books Announced
New York, NY – May 3, 2018 – Penguin Young Readers, the Children’s Book Council, and Every Child a Reader are proud to announce that After the Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again), by Dan Santat (Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group/Roaring Brook Press) is the winner of the Second Annual Anna Dewdney Read Together Award.
This award is given annually to a picture book that is both a superb read-aloud and also sparks compassion, empathy, and connection. The award commemorates the life and work of author/illustrator Anna Dewdney, and celebrates her commitment to reading with young children and putting books into as many little hands as possible.
A book launch and award event for Dan Santat at Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena, California at 10 AM on Saturday, May 5 is a cornerstone of events taking place across the U.S. from April 30 to May 6 at 800 schools, libraries and bookstores as part of the 99th annual Children’s Book Week.
Dan Santat is the Caldecott Medal–winning and New York Times–bestselling author and illustrator of The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend and the road trip/time travel adventure Are We There Yet? His artwork is also featured in numerous picture books, chapter books, and middle-grade novels, including Dav Pilkey's Ricky Ricotta series. His newest picture book is Dude! by Aaron Reynolds.
The 2018 Honor Books are: Be a Friend, written and illustrated by Salina Yoon (Bloomsbury USA Children's); Bunny Slopes, written and illustrated by Claudia Rueda (Chronicle Books); Come With Me, by Holly M. McGhee; illustrated by Pascal Lemâitre (Penguin / G.P. Putnam's); and Grandmother Thorn, by Katey Howes; illustrated by Rebecca Hahn (Ripple Grove Press).
Every Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens across America. Every Child a Reader’s major national programs include: Children’s Book Week, celebrating 99 years this April 30-May 6, 2018; the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards; Get Caught Reading; and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program, in partnership with the Library of Congress. The 2018-2019 National Ambassador is Jacqueline Woodson.
