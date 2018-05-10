MONOCHROME: THE CHROMISM NEW TRAILER PREMIERES TODAY
Indie Sci-Fi Film, MONOCHROME: THE CHROMISM, is a Labor of Love For Texan Filmmakers
MONOCHROME is a black and white dystopian film where the world sees color for the first time. Those who turn color are labeled “Hues” and are outcast from society. THE CHROMISM is the first feature film in the series and origin story of the world of MONOCHROME. The film follows Isaac Ward (the first Hue) and his struggle to make sense of these new developments and his struggle to survive. Future sequels are already planned. The feature film is scheduled to be released in 2019 after going through the film festival circuit.
The film is a labor of love for Kodi Zene (Writer/Director) and Lozen Fükem (Producer) and the public release of the trailer is a milestone for the pair. From the time of the original concept six years ago, the team has spent countless hours making the film a reality. They started with an idea, filmed a teaser trailer, attending various conferences with their printed materials in a little spray painted garden wagon until they built up enough capital and interest to make the feature film. The film was filmed in Texas and sticking with the theme of the film, includes all local actors with diverse race, sexual preference and religious backgrounds. The film stars Josh Bangle, Cat Merritt, Devin Leigh, Ryan Barnes, Andre Pelzer and Shashana Pearson.
“Today, we get to share our cast and crew’s hard work to our already thriving and loving fan base that’s been with us over the last 6 years. Their commitment [to the project] astounds me.” -Producer, Lozen Fükem
MONOCHROME’s website is www.MonochromeMovie.com.
MONOCHROME: THE CHROMISM OFFICIAL TRAILER 2019