Advance Career with MBA from University of Management and Technology

Donna Seligman, MBA

I’ve taken risks and tackled long-term projects that I’ve been told will leave a very favorable legacy” — Donna J. Seligman, MBA

ROSSLYN, ARLINGTON, VA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Donna J. Seligman received her master’s degree in business administration as a part of the University of Management and Technology 2017 Commencement Ceremony at the Rosslyn Spectrum Theater in Arlington, VA on 24 June 2017.

As a wife, mother, and full time employee, Ms. Seligman already had her hands full balancing many different responsibilities, making it hard for her to find a brick and mortar school to complete her degree. Instead, she pursued and completed her master’s degree online in order to fit her busy schedule.

Online education is a flexible way for students to complete their degree on their own time at a pace that they prefer. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, around 28.5% of about 20,200,000 post-secondary students take online courses . Business administration degree at both the undergraduate and the graduate level is the most popular choice for online students . 91% of all online MBA students are full time employees like Donna Seligman.

Many students who pursue online courses do so in order to help them learn new skills and advance in their current careers. At UMT, Mrs. Seligman was able to take what she learned from her classes and apply it to her professional career where she led several applied research efforts that were later published in professional journals and selected to compete at professional conferences. With the resources she gained as a student at UMT, Mrs. Seligman was able to move herself forward in her career and accomplish her goals.

“I’ve had opportunity to apply what I learned, challenge myself (and others), and am happy to say that I embrace the cliché ‘the world is your oyster’ when it comes to open door leadership opportunities,” Donna Seligman says, “I’ve taken risks and tackled long-term projects that I’ve been told will leave a very favorable legacy.”

About UMT: The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of May 2018, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 23,850 students. Of these, 12,700 have earned their degrees from UMT.

UMT 2017 Commencement