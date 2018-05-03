Six Steps for Success for Students with Disabilities Headed for College
Attention Parents, educators and support professionals who work with children and youth with exceptionalities. This is an extremely helpful book.ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), www.cec.sped.org, is pleased to present Elizabeth Hamblet’s book, From High School to College, Steps for Success for Students with Disabilities. According to CEC President, Laurie VanderPloeg, “This book is an essential resource for college-bound students with disabilities, parents, special educators and school counselors.”
Elizabeth Hamblet is a learning specialist at Columbia University, with a broad background as a high school special education teacher and learning disabilities specialist at Simmons College and Rutgers University. “Two often I have been struck by how many misperceptions people have in regards to students with exceptionalities applying for and attending college,” said Ms. Hamblet. “This book’s goal is to correct those misperceptions in six comprehensive steps.”
Young adults must have an understanding of the postsecondary disability services system, and they need to have well-honed self-advocacy skills, know when to disclose a disability, and be able to build and nurture support. The keys to these skills and much more, are included in this important book and boiled down to six essential steps.
From an examination of the differences in support at the secondary and postsecondary levels, to developing both academic and non-cognitive skills, to how to find the right “match” between student and institution, this book provides students, their families and education team, with everything they need to know about the process.
The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) is the professional association of educators dedicated to advancing the educational success of children and youth with exceptionalities that accomplishes its mission through advocacy, standards, and professional development. Learn more about CEC at www.cec.sped.org.
