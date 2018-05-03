Saudi Arabia’s leisure & entertainment industry a focus at Theme Parks & Entertainment Development Forum in Dubai
The 4th Annual Theme Parks & Entertainment Development Forum again returns to Dubai from 7-8 May at the Meydan Hotel.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forum, hosted by leading events company IQPC, is now in its 4th year and will provide insights and opportunities on the growing cluster of leisure attractions in the Middle East including cinemas, museums, water parks, zoos, family entertainment centres, stand-alone attractions, aquariums, and more.
Given the recent entertainment and leisure developments in Saudi Arabia, the event will host senior stakeholders from the Kingdom representing Public Investment Fund; Al Qiddiya City; Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (Invest Saudi); Saudi Vision 2030 - Quality of Life Programme; General Entertainment Authority; Jeddah Economic Company; Al Hokair Group; King Abdullah Economic City; Jabal Omar Development Company, and more.
Other regional and international visionaries speaking at the event include:
• H.E Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General, Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution, Al Ain, UAE
• Jason Cole, Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions and International Development, AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMC Theatres)
• Hamid Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer, iPic Entertainment, USA
• Lennard Francois Otto, Chief Executive Officer, IMG Worlds of Adventure, UAE
• Khalid Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of Leisure Facilities, Dubai Municipality
• Ashish Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, Cinépolis GCC
• Julian Stanford, Senior Director Business Development, Dolby Cinema
• Rashad M. Bukhash, Chairman, Architectural Heritage Society, UAE
• Michiel Illy, Chief Executive Officer, Tropical Islands, Germany
• Jose María Letamendía, Vice President of Business Development, Parques Reunidos, Spain
• Michael Patrick Carroll, VP Guest Experiences, North 25, Dubai, UAE
Sponsors include Legacy | GGE, Walltopia, Funtopia ®, Cinionic, CineTech DMCC, AlKamal International, Bardan Cinema, Blue Rhine Industries, IMMOTION, C. Cretors & Company, Ekran, OSRAM, Mobiliario, Cinemeccanica, Flash Entertainment, CinemaNext, DEPTHQ®, Dolby, Galalite, Harkness Screens, Kinguin, Lighting Technologies Int’l (LTI), NEC Display Solutions, OSR Cinema, Platinumlist, Spectrum Industries, ProSTAR™ Industries, Theatre Projects, VIP Cinema Seating, Xponia, Effat University, Scrabble Entertainment, Call Connect, and Diebold Nixdorf.
Find the full programme, speaker list and registration form at https://themeparks.iqpc.ae/, call +971 4 364 2975 or email tarannum.syeeda@iqpc.ae
