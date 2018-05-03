Issued by Military Real Estate Professionals

CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA REALTOR® NATHAN “NATE” BOYNTON EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

I have a strong Military family background and a long, rich history of multiple cousins, uncles and other family members who have honorably served our country.”
— Nathan Boynton

CHARLESTON , SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Boynton is a top-producing Realtor in Charleston, SC and a Virginia Tech alumnus. His love for fishing and the great outdoors led him to Charleston shortly after graduating college in 2001.

Nate was born in Big Rapids, Michigan. His father, a United States Military Academy alumnus and highly decorated Army Officer, was the main influence in Nate’s drive to give back to the military community. As a military brat, Nate lived in Kansas, Germany, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Nate’s grandfather was a WWII pilot, POW, and purple-heart recipient who then flew in the Berlin Airlift and completed a 35 year Air Force career. Nate’s brother-in-law is serving on active duty as an Army Ranger, OEF veteran, and bronze star recipient.

Because of his reverence for his family’s service to the military, Nate was elated to earn the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification from The National Association of REALTORS®. He says, “I have a strong Military family background and a long, rich history of multiple cousins, uncles and other family members who have honorably served our country.”

Nate is engaged to his fiancée, Stephanie, a therapist and life coach in Charleston.

Nate serves Charleston, North Charleston, Folly Beach, James Island, West Ashley, John’s Island, Isle of Palms, Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, and the communities of Joint Base Charleston, Charleston Naval Weapons Station and the United States Coast Guard, Charleston.

Press Contact
Nathan Boynton
Carolina One Real Estate
(843) 364-0246
