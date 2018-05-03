Dr. Bernard L. Upshur of Infobid Returns to CUTV News Radio

PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The average school district contains several schools, each school with teachers who need various supplies for the cafeteria, gym, band, orchestra, sports. Given the volume of supplies, purchasing managers simplify the process by only ordering from one or two trusted vendors.

But if a school only orders from one or two vendors, they aren't going to get the best price. Over time, the money not saved adds up, until the cost to school districts is in the millions of dollars.

According to Dr. Bernard Upshur, with the right data, probability calculation can be used to inform decision making for financial optimization of public sector projects. Dr. Upshur is the creator of Infobid, which connects customers with vendors all over the world to process bids, saving organizations, school districts and public agencies millions of dollars each year.

“What we have to do is retrain people to accept a mathematical solution to a problem. We know you're good at what you do, but let's take a look at it a different way,” says Dr. Upshur. “When making decisions, we know we ought to think of things in mathematical terms as opposed to our individual preferences, but that's not always easy to do. People don't like change, but if you change to this product it's going to do all the work for you.”

Infobid works with customers and vendors to teach them how to make decisions based on an accepted mathematical solution as opposed to their personal preferences.

Dr. Bernard Upshur had been an assistant superintendent in New York City. Though his career would later lead him to a Rockefeller Fellowship to further develop his research into quantitative decision making and self-concept theory, he never forget his roots in public education. Infobid manages the bidding process to help them. In 2004, Infobid became a gold-certified partner with Microsoft.

