K2 Energy Solutions Inc. Circulates Testing and Certifications of their Cells and Batteries for the U.S. Navy by NSWC
“The specifics of each certification vary, but K2 takes the approval of each as a strong statement of the quality, safety, and trust placed in K2 by the U.S. Navy. We view this responsibility and partnership with great pride and solemnity” said Sean Campbell, K2 Energy’s CEO and President.
K2’s Business Development Manager George Chesonis commented, “Throughout this certification process, Navy Officials did abuse testing that led to our batteries being shorted or overheated while attempting to force a fire and propagate to other batteries. In every scenario they tested, our system would not catch fire and propagate.” Chesonis continues “The performance of our cells and systems demonstrates the safety of K2 Energy Lithium cells, batteries, and systems.”
The Certifications are summarized as follows:
(1) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) used in the Commercial Broadband Satellite Program (CBSP) () Integrated Power Management System (IPMS) Interruptible Power Supply (UPS) This letter conveys our recommendation to grant lithium battery safety certification for shipboard installation and operation of the CBSP IPMS UPS aboard AS-39, ESB-3, T-AKE-1 and T-AOE-6 class platforms.
(2) Recommends granting a lithium battery safety approval for full operations of the lithium iron phosphate batteries in the EMRG BCCs. EMRG BCC is defined as a containerized, intermediate energy storage system designed and comprised of K2 Energy Solutions, Inc. Part number (P/N) LFP26650P Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Cells connected in a parallel/series combination and placed in modules. The P/N K2X896V10P has a maximum voltage of 934 (V) at full charge.
(3) K2B64V6UPB as used in the Intellipower On Line Double Conversion Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) … applies to the use of the system and battery on all shore-based Naval and USMC facilities.
(4) LFP rechargeable battery used in the Commercial Broadband Satellite Program (CBSP) integrated Power Management System (IPMS) UPS … applies to shipboard installation and operation of the CBSP IPMS UPS aboard AS-39, ESB-3, T-AKE-1 and T-AOE-6 class platforms. Military Sealift Command (MSC) has reviewed…. concur with this recommendation… installation and use aboard AS-39, ESB-3, EPF-1, T-AKE-1 and T-AOE-6 class platforms.
(5) K2B12VG27-U3 battery used as part of the prototype Cylindrical Frequency Analysis Recorder (CYFAR) This certification applies to testing of the buoy with two of the K2 Energy batteries installed at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Seneca Lake testing facility.
(6) High Energy Density Battery System (HEDBS) batteries with the Ground Renewable Expeditionary Energy Network System (GREENS) aboard non-fixed wing aircraft. Transport and storage via Quadruplet Container.
(7) K2B12V10ET in the Intellipower Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) …in conjunction with the Deployable Joint Command and Control (DJC2) the Navy Enterprise Tactical Command and Control (NETC2) and the Afloat Forward Staging Base (AFSB) systems. … Applies to shore based use in test and evaluation of the UPS in conjunction with the DJC2, NETC2, and AFSB Systems.
(8) K2B12V10ET approved NSWC PCD, NAVSEA, NOSSA, NAVSEA also noting the reduced danger due to reduce risk of thermal runaway.
K2 Energy offers turnkey solutions while utilizing a strong engineering knowledge base encompassing the cell to pack and system levels. This approach optimizes battery solutions to achieve customer goals. K2 Energy was founded in the growing technology hub of Henderson, Nevada in 2006, and is a leading developer and producer of Lithium Iron Phosphate cells, batteries & systems, which are used in many advanced medical, industrial, military applications and electric vehicles that require a high reliability high performance battery solution. K2 designs, develops, and manufactures cells characterized for energy or power applications, which have a multitude of consumer, product, safety, and environmental benefits.
