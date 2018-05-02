ZOMARON INC. WINS TWO PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY AWARDS
Zomaron’s Givepoint wins two awards at the ACT Canada Payments ForumLONDON, ON, CANADA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zomaron Inc. has received the Payment Innovation Launch of the Year and Sonja Halvorson Memorial Social Merit awards by ACT Canada, for their proprietary product, Givepoint. The ACT Canada Innovation Awards are presented annually by ACT Canada (formerly Cardware) to Canadian payment companies and financial technology products that are leading the way in innovation and social good. Zomaron Inc. received this recognition for their groundbreaking work with Givepoint; an innovative platform that allows non-profits and registered charities to process secure donations and completely streamline the donor experience through its omni channel solution.
Zomaron CEO Tarique Al-Ansari is accepting this award on behalf of the company at the ACT Canada Forum in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, May 2nd. In addition to receiving this award, Al-Ansari presented information to Forum attendees around the future of collecting digitized donations. “Givepoint is changing the way that we think about donating to our favourite organizations,” said Al-Ansari during his talk at the Forum. “The non-profit and charitable sector deserves the same technology and advancement as any profitable industry and we’re going to help them.”
Zomaron will be joining a list of prominent winners from previous years such as Ingenico Group, American Express Canada, Interac Association, and Equifax Canada. ACT Canada Innovation Awards are judged by ACT Canada’s Board of Directors which is comprised of payment leaders from companies such as TD Canada Trust, Mastercard, Elavon, and MaRS Discovery District.
This win comes in succession of recent accomplishments for the company. Earlier this week the provincial government announced its partnership with Zomaron through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, and last week the company was recognized by Great Places to Work Institute as one of the 50 best workplaces in Canada.
About ACT Canada: ACT Canada is the stakeholder association driving payment evolution and digital identity, and has been active in the industry since 1989. For more information on ACT Canada please visit www.actcda.com.
About Zomaron Since 2008, Zomaron has been providing payment processing and fintech solutions to businesses and charities across North America. Recognized as one of Canada's leading payment firms, Zomaron's proprietary and non-proprietary suite of products offers customized solutions to accommodate any business need. For more information visit www.zomaron.com.
