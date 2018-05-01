PAVING THE WAY FOR TECHNOLOGY
Ontario’s investment in Zomaron’s Givepoint bringing more tech jobs to LondonLONDON, ON, CANADA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario is partnering with Zomaron Inc., a London based payment solutions and financial technology firm, to support their new charitable donations platform called Givepoint. The investment through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund will create 38 new jobs, help retain 50 positions over multiple phases, and will help pave London’s path as an emerging technology hub of Ontario.
Givepoint is a secure and innovative solution for both charities and donors. This platform features an unattended donations kiosk as well as an online solution that allows charities to process debit and credit transactions, capture more donors, and streamline tasks like issuing tax receipts.
Givepoint started as a passion project by the founders of Zomaron Inc. “We knew we wanted to change how donations were being collected,” says Tarique Al-Ansari, CEO of Zomaron. “Givepoint was built by the desire to help the charities in our own community run more efficiently, stay secure, and be able to share their cause with more donors.”
The Southwestern Ontario Development Fund is generally awarded to businesses in the manufacturing stream to purchase equipment necessary for company growth. Zomaron is the first software company to be awarded this grant as all Givepoint kiosks are manufactured and assembled in Ontario. The investment from the provincial government will allow Zomaron to release new features on the platform and continue to grow their Givepoint team over the next 4 years.
About Zomaron: Since 2008, Zomaron has been providing payment processing and fintech solutions to businesses and charities across North America. Recognized as one of Canada's leading independent payment processing firms, Zomaron's suite of products offers customized solutions to accommodate any business need. For more information visit www.zomaron.com.
