United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms

David E Howe, SubscriberWise founder and FICO global G.O.A.T.

Baby identity guardian and the world’s most successful credit scoring achiever ditches FB after imposter attempts to leverage Czar’s altruism and credit prowess

MENLO PARK, CALIF., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the permanent deletion of the United States and global Credit Czar’s personal and corporate Facebook pages.

Facebook has indicated on its corporate-owned website that the deletion process begins 14 days after a request is submitted: https://www.facebook.com/help/224562897555674.

According to the nationwide award-winning solutions provider, the international credit magnate and FICO all-star MVP all-time grand slam worldwide supreme master champion received an alarming number of calls, texts, and emails from family, friends, and colleagues around the nation alerting of a potential money and imposter scam over the past 72 hours. One of the more concerning scams apparently was connected to a Nigerian letter fraud that attempted to leverage the Credit Czar’s celebrity and financial influence and included an “opportunity” to share in a percentage of millions of dollars.

In 2016, the Credit Czar availed himself to President Obama and the American people as their ‘Special Credit Envoy’ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxYIFMlkzFM). The exclusive purpose was credit education and credit empowerment through a permanently voluntary and public service bequest for Credit Czar’s fellow citizens, as well as his sisters and brothers from around the world. It was a simple desire to “give back’ and to answer President John F. Kennedy's challenge to 'ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country.’

Related: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160722005647/en/FICO-Pro-David-Howe-Seeks-Obama-Appointment

For years now, the Credit Czar has traveled around the nation empowering thousands of young and old with credit knowledge and expertise. And not ever has there been a business-to-business or business-to-consumer financial transaction or engagement – the education, training, and, in particular, credit expertise are always offered pro bono to anyone interested in learning or hearing about the critical importance credit and decision management technology plays in the lives of consumers today. That will never change for as long as Credit Czar David Howe lives and breathes the air on this earth.

Related: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HZTdL-EfOs

According to SubscriberWise, the critical importance and urgency is to protect and control the informational and educational credit bequest offered his fellow citizens and global sisters and brothers, while also ensuring the Credit Czar’s altruistic brand and image are never tarnished by fraud, scam, or other ill-gotten and greedy commercial interests.

Related: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgXOb-dq_4o

Therefore, after the alarming news of imposter-victimization with the Credit Czar’s personal and corporate Facebook pages, the decision has been made to permanently and immediately terminate the social media presence.

About SubscriberWise

SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.