Layne Dalfen of The Dream Interpretation Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand new double book launch! Each night we dream all manner of strange, wondrous and frightening experiences. There is value in decoding and understanding our dreams. All it takes is learning what questions to ask.

Layne Dalfen is a dream analyst and the founder of The Dream Interpretation Center, where she helps clients understand the language of their unconscious mind.

“All dreams have meaning,” says Layne. “Dreaming is just thinking. There’s always a reason for today’s dream. It’s not random. The unconscious mind is brilliant and very sophisticated.”

Layne’s own interest in dreams stems from her early experience in Freudian analysis where dream work was the primary tool. Layne is eclectic in her approach and employs the theories of Freud, Jung, Adler and Perls when decoding a dream. The dreamer tells her the dream and she knows the right questions to ask in order to help dreamers themselves uncover what their dream is about.

“Dreaming is problem solving. Your unconscious mind prioritizes the thing that’s bugging you the most. The dream is you continuing the discussion you’ve been having with yourself throughout the day, but now while you’re asleep,” explains Layne.

According to Layne, our unconscious mind is a database that holds every single memory and association we’ve had since we were born. That’s why, Layne says, she doesn’t subscribe to the idea that certain types of dreams mean the same thing to everyone. The associations our unconscious develops are as unique to each person as their fingerprint.

“If you are aware of the valuable and rich material in your dreams, you will be more likely to remember them,” says Layne.

“If you know how to decode your dreams, you can access that material, and in the process propel your problem solving skills.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Layne Dalfen in an interview with Jim Masters on May 4th at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on The Dream Interpretation Center, visit http://www.haveagreatdream.com