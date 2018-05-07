Executive Seminar Series “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”

A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their 14th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”.

I am truly surprised how many people attended, and how much interest there was. I was happy to be able to attend and to share some information with your clients” ” — Philip Forlenza, Attorney

MEADOWLANDS, NJ/ RYE BROOK, NY, NJ, US, May 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- The two events will provide business sellers, buyers and advisors with in-depth knowledge how to value privately held businesses and how to properly plan an exit or investment strategy.Topics include:• Business valuations that withstand negotiation pressures• What is needed for a valuation and what are key ratios to value a business• The right professional packages to attract capable, legitimate buyers• How to qualify investors & sellers and which ones to avoid• How to obtain a solid offer with the best deal structure for yourself• What to do with Uncle Sam and what to look for in a closing attorneyThe two events will be held at the Westchester Hilton, 699 Westchester Avenue, Rye Brook, NY 10573 on May 9, 2018, and the Hilton Meadowlands, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, East Rutherford, New Jersey, 07073 on May 10, 2018, at 8:30 am to 12:30pm (Lunch will be served)More information and registration entries can be found at www.TransferMyBusiness.com For additional questions, interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel at (732) 872-6777.

