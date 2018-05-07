There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,847 in the last 365 days.

Executive Seminar Series “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”

A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their 14th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”.

I am truly surprised how many people attended, and how much interest there was. I was happy to be able to attend and to share some information with your clients” ”
— Philip Forlenza, Attorney
MEADOWLANDS, NJ/ RYE BROOK, NY, NJ, US, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The two events will provide business sellers, buyers and advisors with in-depth knowledge how to value privately held businesses and how to properly plan an exit or investment strategy.

Topics include:

• Business valuations that withstand negotiation pressures
• What is needed for a valuation and what are key ratios to value a business
• The right professional packages to attract capable, legitimate buyers
• How to qualify investors & sellers and which ones to avoid
• How to obtain a solid offer with the best deal structure for yourself
• What to do with Uncle Sam and what to look for in a closing attorney

The two events will be held at the Westchester Hilton, 699 Westchester Avenue, Rye Brook, NY 10573 on May 9, 2018, and the Hilton Meadowlands, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, East Rutherford, New Jersey, 07073 on May 10, 2018, at 8:30 am to 12:30pm (Lunch will be served)

More information and registration entries can be found at www.TransferMyBusiness.com

For additional questions, interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel at (732) 872-6777.

Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
732.7474.6777
How to Value and Exit your Business for most Profit

