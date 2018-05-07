Executive Seminar Series “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”
A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their 14th Executive Series seminar “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”.
Topics include:
• Business valuations that withstand negotiation pressures
• What is needed for a valuation and what are key ratios to value a business
• The right professional packages to attract capable, legitimate buyers
• How to qualify investors & sellers and which ones to avoid
• How to obtain a solid offer with the best deal structure for yourself
• What to do with Uncle Sam and what to look for in a closing attorney
The two events will be held at the Westchester Hilton, 699 Westchester Avenue, Rye Brook, NY 10573 on May 9, 2018, and the Hilton Meadowlands, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, East Rutherford, New Jersey, 07073 on May 10, 2018, at 8:30 am to 12:30pm (Lunch will be served)
More information and registration entries can be found at www.TransferMyBusiness.com
For additional questions, interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel at (732) 872-6777.
Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
732.7474.6777
How to Value and Exit your Business for most Profit