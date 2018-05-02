NCRI-US Panel on Iran’s Ballistic Buildup

Rebeccah Reinrichs, moderator Amb. Joseph DeTrani Dr. Olli Heinonen Amb. Robert Joseph Prof. Matthew Kroenig

Experts to Discuss Iran's Missile Program and Forthcoming New Report

Leading subject-matter experts will discuss Iran's missile program, its ties with the nuclear weapons, its impact in the region & ways to counter it.” — NCRI-US

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) will host a panel of leading subject-matter experts to discuss the missile program of Iran, its ties with the nuclear weapons program, its threatening impact in the region and ways to counter it.

Iran’s Ballistic Buildup: The March Toward Nuclear-Capable Missiles will also be released.

This NCRI-US unique report provides details on several facets of Tehran’s ballistic missile program, including its organization, structure, production, and development infrastructure, launch facilities, and the command centers operating inside Iran.

MODERATOR:

Rebeccah Heinrichs, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

PANELISTS:

- Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, former Director of National Counter Proliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence.

- Dr. Olli Heinonen, former Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and head of its Department of Safeguards.

- Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, NCRI’s Washington Office; author, The Iran Threat.

- Matthew Kroenig, Associate Professor, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, Senior Fellow in the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at The Atlantic Council.



DATE: Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:30 AM-12:00 PM

PLACE: Mayflower Hotel, East Room; 1127 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006

