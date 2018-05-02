Vikram Rajadhyaksha of DLZ Corporation to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most experts agree that America’s infrastructure is in desperate need of an upgrade. But before the bidding process on federally-funded work can begin, the scope of the work must first be defined by civil engineers.

Civil engineers determine the daily requirements to build and sustain our civil society: highways, roads, bridges, transportation, power plants, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants.

DLZ Corporation is an architectural and engineering consulting firm specializing in public works. With 750 employees across 22 offices, DLZ is among the premier engineering firms in the Midwest.

“It’s all about working with the clients and getting jobs done on time and under budget,” says DLZ’s chairman Vikram Rajadhyaksha. “As you can imagine, with projects such as these there are many variables. You do the best you can, but it helps to have the best people and keep them, which we do.”

Rajadhyaksha, a civil engineer by trade, established his first engineering firm as a precursor to DLZ in 1978. The organization has since grown considerably through acquisitions and a track record of consistent excellence.

DLZ’s work determines whether a project will function as designed and whether it can be built within the budget. These projects can include anything from freeway interchanges to prisons.

“We're going to continue growing just like we have over the last seven years.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Vikram Rajadhyaksha in an interview with Jim Masters on May 4th at 12pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on May 11th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on DLZ Corporation, visit www.dlz.com