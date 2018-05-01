Defendant Enterprise Holdings’ Counsel Makes Appearance in Lee Court as Sheriffs in FL and MO Serve Subpoena and Summons

Verizon VTEXT server provides law enforcement profound evidence and protects crime victim David Howe

National Car Rental victim and FICO Prof David Howe welcomes tortfeasor’s counsel as official court orders process with law enforcement in Fort Myers & St Louis

I’m hopeful the enormous amount of time and money that I’ve invested over the past 18 months pursuing justice will result in positive and desperately needed changes” — David Howe, National Car Rental victim and America's child ID guardian

FORT MYERS , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the 'Notice of Appearance' by Tortfeasor and Defendant Enterprise Holdings, Inc. and its counsel of record from the law firm of Rissman, Barrett, Hurt, Donahue, McLain & Mangan, P.A., in the Circuit/County Court of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for Lee County, Florida.

The appearance follows a voluntary dismissal without prejudice from the United States District Court for the Florida Middle District, Fort Myers, FL (Case 2:18CV218): https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180429005100/en/Federal-Judge-Sheri-Polster-Chappell-Accepts-Pleading .

According to the nationwide issuing CRA and company founder David Howe, the dismissal is a direct indictment on federal lawmakers – Senate and House Democrats and Republicans – who have effectively engaged in obstruction of constitutionally guaranteed due process by denying victims their day in adequate courts of jurisdiction through predatory and one-sided ‘forced arbitration’ clauses.

Related: Enterprise Agent Proudly and Systematically Reiterates Arbitration Clause Denying Due Process in USA Courts of Law -- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/444513031/enterprise-agent-proudly-and-systematically-reiterates-arbitration-clause-denying-due-process-in-usa-courts-of-law

“I look forward to meeting with the Tortfeasor’s counsel,” said David Howe, National Car Rental crime victim. “I’m hopeful the enormous amount of time and money that I’ve invested over the past 18 months pursuing justice will result in positive and desperately needed changes for the car rental industry. To be sure, I have a mountain of evidence including admissions obtained from the official Lee Port Authority police report, National Car Rental management whistleblower findings that exposed ‘behind the scenes’ shocking evidence at several of Enterprise Holdings office locations in and around the state of Florida, recorded audio, and photographic evidence that I’m eager to proclaim to tortfeasor’s counsel and the court.

Related: SubscriberWise founder and National Car Rental crime victim presents comprehensive presentation of attempted financial theft and fraud evidence at FL AG office in Tampa -- https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170303005471/en

“My goal is straightforward and specific,” continued Howe. “It’s to give a voice to the voiceless. It’s to advocate for a cousin in Hagerstown, Maryland, who was recently impacted by a very similar ‘ding and dent’ incident. It’s to alert lawmakers about the outrageous abuses imparted with impunity on citizens and visitors alike.

Related: Credit Czar, FICO Savant, and Baby Protector David Howe Gets Uncle Ben -- https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160808006335/en/Credit-Czar-FICO-Savant-Baby-Protector-David

Read the full article on LinkedIn including remarkable and revealing audio and video of Enterprise Holdings managers and agents: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/defendant-enterprise-holdings-counsel-makes-appearance-david-howe .

About SubscriberWise

By incorporating years of communications performance data and decision models, including FICO's latest analytic technology (FICO 9 Score), SubscriberWise® delivers unprecedented predictive power with a fully compliant, score driven decision management system. SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative (www.nctconline.org). The NCTC helps nearly 1000 members nationwide.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

Report Scams to the Federal Government