Study suggests topical imiquimod does not elicit a faster clinical response in those who have used the drug previously
SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® Do Second-Time Users of Topical Imiquimod have a More Rapid Onset of Clinical Response?
Prior data from mice and anectodal reports in humans suggested that clinical response occurs earlier in those who have utilized the medication previously, due to having a primed immune system. However, in a new article published today in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Stacy McMurray, MD, and colleagues found that in a group of 92 patients treated with imiquimod 5% cream on their head and neck, there was no statistically significant difference in time-to-onset of clinical response in second-time versus first-time users.
According to McMurray, data on time-to-onset of clinical response with the use of imiquimod is important for healthcare providers to consider. “The findings of this study allow practitioners to appropriately set patient expectations for length of treatment course with initial and subsequent use,” says McMurray. It also allows providers to anticipate that the same quantity of medication may be required for each treatment course, which will ensure that patients do not get short-changed.
Although larger studies are needed to confirm these findings, this is an interesting observation for dermatologists to keep in mind in order to help set realistic patient expectations.
SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.
For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.
Link to article
(DOI: 10.25251/skin.2.3.7)
Stacy McMurray, MD
University of Tennessee Department of Dermatology
423-967-6710
