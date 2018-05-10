Former NBA Star and Arizona Librarian Celebrate Breastfeeding and Animal Babies through Bilingual Children’s Literature
Watercolor illustrations of animal families promote science education, bilingual learning, and healthy attitudes toward breastfeeding in new children’s bookWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platypus Media announces the release of a stunning bilingual children’s book, Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés, by Phoenix author and elementary school librarian, Phoebe Fox.The author’s father-in-law, former NBA star Jim Fox, created the vibrant watercolor illustrations to capture a child’s attention and introduce the most natural and loving of activities—mothers nursing their young. In a May 2018 review, Kirkus praised the “the inherent gentleness and warmth” of the watercolor medium as “an ideal complement to the text.”
The rhythmic text and engaging facts provide parents, librarians, educators, and healthcare providers with new ways of sharing the importance of breastfeeding.The back matter extends the learning with pages of exciting animal facts and keywords. This book serves as a springboard to introduce natural science concepts such as habitats, biology, survival instincts, and classification.
The bilingual poetry can help readers develop literacy in English and Spanish. Nationally, nearly a quarter of U.S. students are Latinx, and this percentage is growing. The number of emerging bilingual children in the U.S. rose to roughly 12 million in 2016, an increase of 1.2 million over the past decade [Kids Count data].
The accompanying Teacher’s Guide extends the book’s effectiveness. Written by Paola Segnini,ESL teacher and La Leche League leader, the Guide includes additional content, vocabulary, hands-on activities, and games to develop cognitive skills, teach science concepts, and improve literacy. It is available for free download, in both English and Spanish, at PlatypusMedia.com.
José Avilés, Head of School at the dual-language Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, says, “The bilingual narrative educates our children about love, care, and the bonds created between parents and their young across the mammal world. I read this book to my five and six year old kids, and they were captivated by the tender message and beautiful images. I strongly recommend this book for parents and educators!”
Books like this build positive images around breastfeeding. Kristin Struble, M.D., FAAP, pediatrician and mother, explains, “This beautiful children’s book magnificently demonstrates the natural and instinctual connection between a mother and her young. Breastfeeding is the first step in cultivating a healthy mind, gut, and spirit for both mommy and her little ones.”
Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés will be released simultaneously in hardback, paperback, and eBook. It will also be released in an English-only edition in October 2018.
Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés can be purchased in a two-book set with another new release, Cuddled and Carried / Consentido y cargado. Together, these books about care and bonding create a foundation for healthy growth, introduce science topics, and encourage bilingualism. Both titles are part of Platypus Media’s new Beginnings book collection.
Phoebe Fox wrote this book to show children the warmth and beauty of nursing. To ensure this book directly supports breastfeeding promotion, she arranged for a percentage of the profits to be donated to La Leche League, International. This is her third book. Fox lives in Phoenix, Arizona with her husband and their three sons.She can be reached at PFox@PlatypusMedia.com.
Jim Fox makes his artistic debut with Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés. He is retired from the NBA, where he played for the Phoenix Suns, and now enjoys creating watercolor art. Father-in-law to Phoebe, and grandfather of five, Jim lives in Phoenix, Arizona. Contact Jim at JFox@PlatypusMedia.com.
Platypus Media is an independent press that creates products with a broad appeal to diverse families, who believe in the importance of close family relationships to the full and healthy development of children.
Platypus Media products are available for direct purchase.They are distributed to the trade by National Book Network. Library bound editions are available from Children’s Plus. Review copies available upon request. Sample pages, cover scans, and Teacher’s Guide at PlatypusMedia.com.
