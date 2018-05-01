Lilly Ellis joins Sea Turtle Real Estate
Sea Turtle Real Estate welcomes Lilly Ellis to its Vero Beach office.VERO BEACH, FL, USA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A native Floridian and fourth generation REALTOR®, Lilly Ellis has called Vero Beach home for over 40 years. She was raised immersed in the coastal lifestyle and in real estate. Her great grandparents developed successful residential and commercial projects on the barrier island beginning in 1954 in South Beach, Tarpon Island and throughout the Vero Beach area. She is intimately familiar local neighborhoods and the many waterfront activities Vero residents get to enjoy daily. "Growing up in Vero was great," shared Ms. Ellis. "It was wonderful having uncrowded beaches, beautiful waterways for boating, and the diversity and richness of our wildlife to observe like manatee, dolphin, osprey and blue heron. Happily, Vero Beach was never overdeveloped, and all these natural treasures are here for everyone to enjoy!”
Ms. Ellis is a trusted resource for her homeowners. Known for her warm personality and area expertise, Lilly matches her clients to homes that are a perfect fit, introducing newcomers and long-time residents alike to the many lifestyle opportunities available in Vero Beach. "We're thrilled Lilly made the choice to join us. Our boutique environment, personal attention to our agents and supportive company culture is a perfect fit for an agent like Lilly who creates life-long relationships," Broker/Owner Bobbie Holt remarked. "I am looking forward to providing new tools at our brokerage to Lilly so she can continue to give her clients the top notch service they expect."
Her recent clients Kristi Nelson and Shirley Jones shared:
“Lilly, when it comes to real estate professionals you are among the very best. Although you came highly recommended by family members I love and trust, you still managed to wow me with your responsiveness, ability to identify and target quality properties and advise me and my mom on every aspect of this deal through closing, all with a warm personal touch. Thank you for being so wonderful to my mom and for making our purchase of a condo a seamless, easy and very satisfactory experience. We appreciate you and the great job you did for us.”
Lilly and her husband Kevin live in the Vero Beach Country Club community and raised their two daughters in Vero Beach. She has been an active volunteer in her community supporting local schools. She loves boating, fishing, snorkeling and watching her daughters play lacrosse. Contact Lilly for all of your real estate needs at 772.633.8663 (cell), Lilly@SeaTurtleRE.com, or at her Sea Turtle Real Estate office at 664 Azalea Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32963.
