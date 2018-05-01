The LAOFCS is proud to announce their newest members as well as year-round content including a Movie Pick of the Week and a film discussion podcast.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Announces Twelve New Members and Year Round Content.The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society is proud to announce their newest members as well as year-round content including a Movie Pick of the Week and a film discussion podcast.In 2017, Los Angeles' first online film critics society selected twenty critics to be part of their inaugural group. Of the twenty chosen members, twelve were women and people of color. LAOFCS founder Scott Menzel stated, “the goal of our selection process was to pick members who represented the moviegoing public here in Los Angeles.”Back in January, the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society hosted their Inaugural Award Ceremony at the Taglyan Complex. Guests in attendance — many of whom went on to become Academy Award nominees and winners for their outstanding work this year — included Jessica Chastain, Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright, Sally Hawkins, Gary Oldman, Jordan Peele, and Patrick Stewart, among several others. LAOFCS President Scott Mantz, who served as the host for the ceremony, stated, “we were thrilled by the response that we received from our first event and look forward to an even bigger event next year.”All the members of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society are passionate about film and want to celebrate great filmmaking all year round. “During a recent meeting, our members discussed various ways in which we could focus on film throughout the year and not just during Award Season,” mentioned Menzel.At the beginning of April, the LAOFCS introduced the Movie Pick of the Week where members vote for what they believe is the best new release each week. “We watch a lot of movies and being able to highlight a new film each week is a great way to celebrate film all year round,” said Mantz. In addition, the LAOFCS has launched their podcast which can be found on iTunes, Anchor FM, Pocket Cast, and YouTube. The bi-weekly podcast will feature different members of the organization with each new episode.The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society received fifty new member applications in 2018. Out of the fifty applicants, only twelve critics were admitted. “We truly struggled when voting for new members because we received so many outstanding applicants this year,” noted Mantz.The newest LAOFCS members are Scott Mendelson, Maggie Ma, Eric Eisenberg, Lauren Huff, Morgan Rojas, Nestor Bentancor, Abbie Bernstein, James Oster, Nikki Novak, Christopher James, Jana N. Nagase, and Rama Tampubolon. With the addition of their newest members, the organization now has a total of 35 members.To learn more about Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society, you can visit their website at www.laofcs.org or email them directly at info@laofcs.org for more details.