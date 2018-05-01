CHERRYVALE FARMS™ GIVES AWAY FREE BIRTHDAY CAKES
Click for cake! Celebrating new Birthday Cake Instant Indulgence microwave mug cake mix, Cherryvale Farms sprinkles sweetness across America
Beginning today, May 1, 2018, anyone can go to cherryvalefarms.com/birthday to sign up to receive a free birthday cake! Just provide a few details including email address, mailing address and birth date, and Cherryvale Farms will send a #FreeBirthdayCake Birthday Surprise Package, including one pouch Instant Indulgence Birthday Cake Mug Cake Mix, one candle, one birthday card and confetti prior to the birthday. It’s a perfect way to celebrate with friends, family, work colleagues or to enjoy a sweet celebration for yourself!
“Our new Birthday Cake In A Minute means you can celebrate anywhere, anytime, without the work!” said Cherryvale Farms CEO Lindsey Rosenberg. “And we’re thrilled to giveaway 1,000 special Birthday Surprise Packages to our fans with this #FreeBirthdayCake promotion.”
In addition to the giveaway, Cherryvale Farms is now offering a Birthday Celebration Kit that includes three Birthday Cake In A Minute servings, a birthday card, candle, birthday hat and confetti, available for sale at CherryvaleFarms.com. The complete Instant Indulgence line is available on CherryvaleFarms.com, Amazon.com and in select retailers nationwide.
Cherryvale Farms is a family business, founded by a daughter-father team who drew inspiration from their own small farm in Santa Cruz, California to create delicious baking mixes everyone can enjoy at home. Cherryvale Farms Everything But The… baking mixes were created so home cooks can whip up delicious homemade baked goods – with a focus on fruit, vegetables and nuts - in minutes. All Cherryvale Farms baking mix products, including the new Instant Indulgence mixes, are 100% plant-based, egg-free, dairy-free, nut-free and free from preservatives and artificial colors and flavors, making them an excellent option for those managing food allergies or intolerances.
Sign up for the birthday cake promotion is offered while supplies last (limited to the first 1,000 subscribers). Birthday Surprise Packages will be mailed monthly from June 2018-June 2019. Limit one per household.
For more information about Cherryvale Farms, please visit cherryvalefarms.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Cherryvale Farms like the company's Facebook page, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
About Cherryvale Farms
A family business, Cherryvale Farms baking mixes and snacks are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, peanut-free, egg-free and dairy-free, as well as being free from artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The company currently offers two product lines: “Everything But The…” baking mixes that let home cooks whip up delicious homemade baked goods, with a focus on fresh ingredients, in minutes and Instant Indulgence™ microwave mug cake mixes – just add water, microwave and dig in for warm delicious cake and brownies in about a minute,
Peggy Kochenbach
Cherryvale Farms
6173967350
email us here
#FreeBirthdayCake from Cherryvale Farms!