Intermedia Touch displays their award-winning solutions at eMerge Americas 2018 tech conference.
Intermedia Touch, Inc. has created award-winning software
applications and used the latest hardware equipment to offer our clients a complete custom solution that will enhance the experience of the user.
As Diamond Sponsors of the eMerge conference, Intermedia Touch provided state-of-the-art interactive kiosks with a custom digital interactive wayfinding solution to guide guests around the conference. Also included information about speakers, sponsors, and a schedule of the event.
About Intermedia Touch:
Intermedia Touch, Inc. is a leader in interactive technology and custom application solutions for a broad range of corporate clients. Offering unmatched service and extensive experience as a technology integrator, our goal is to create unique experiences by making use of the latest interactive technology and applications available in the digital signage industry.
Intermedia Touch, Inc. offers powerful custom software solutions as well as a diverse array of interactive hardware options that include interactive touch screen monitors, interactive infrared surfaces, interactive video walls, interactive holographic glass, indoor/outdoor kiosks, as well as LED signs. With more than 15 years of experience in the information technology and audiovisual fields, the team at Intermedia Touch, Inc. strives to tailor custom interactive solutions that will create the highest visual impact and relevance for your specific target audience.
For further details on the products and services that Intermedia Touch, Inc. has to offer, feel free to contact us at 305-517-3894, or you can visit us online at www.intermediatouch.com
About eMerge Americas:
eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent innovative thought exchange transforming Miami into the technological hub of the Americas. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with America’s top business executives, technology decision-makers, and entrepreneurs, partnerships are forged that spur visionary innovation and technological advancements for the betterment of business and society. The eMerge Americas founding partners include Medina Capital, A-Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information visit emergeamericas.com. For the latest eMerge Americas news, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn (@eMergeAmericas) and Instagram (@emergeamericas).
Julio Moreno
Intermedia Touch Inc.
(305)517-3894
eMerge 2018 Tech Conference