CompIntelligence Attains OneStream Software Platinum Partner Status
CompIntelligence is pleased to announce its OneStream Platinum level partnership for 2018. Platinum is the highest level of partnership recognized by OneStream.OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford, CT, May 1, 2018– CompIntelligence is pleased to announce its OneStream Platinum level partnership for 2018. Platinum is the highest level of partnership recognized by OneStream, and provides access to the most comprehensive OneStream training and tools available. As an original and long-standing OneStream partner, CompIntelligence maintains highly trained and experienced consulting, training and support staff, ready to assist prospective and existing customers.
“We are extremely pleased to continue to grow our partnership with OneStream, which in a few short years has become a dominant player in the CPM market,” stated Tom Cimino, President of CompIntelligence. “The CompIntelligence team has been a trusted OneStream partner since their startup.”
CompIntelligence is also a Diamond Level Sponsor – the highest level possible – of the annual OneStream Splash User Conference, scheduled for May 15-17, 2018 in Chicago.
“CompIntelligence has been a valued OneStream partner since our inception,” according to Craig Colby, chief revenue officer of OneStream Software. “We are thrilled to grow our presence in the CPM marketplace in tandem with their talented professionals. CompIntelligence has been committed to OneStream and our joint customers every step of the way and have remained steadfast in their commitment to our growth and customer success.”
“Splash offers OneStream customers and prospective customers an unparalleled opportunity to increase knowledge, share ideas, and interact with others in a highly educational and impactful three days” stated Anthony Reddin, CompIntelligence Managing Partner. “We are honored to continue to expand our OneStream partnership.”
About OneStream Software LLC
OneStream Software provides a revolutionary Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is the first and only solution that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards—all through a single application. The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.
For more information, visit OneStream Software or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft.
About CompIntelligence
CompIntelligence was launched in 2002 by a team of finance and compensation professionals whose mission was to deliver high quality financial performance and compensation solutions at low cost. Today, CompIntelligence maintains a trusted network of EPM/CPM and compensation experts delivering solutions to organizations around the world, and has expanded its offerings to include training and education programs, as well as temporary and permanent staffing solutions.
