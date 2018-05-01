Discover the next generation of injectable drug devices in just 2 weeks
Injectable Drug Delivery Conference - May 15th - 17th - London, UKLONDON, I AM NOT IN THE U.S. OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 3-day conference will gather the growing injectable drugs community, filled with industry thought leaders and drug development experts involved in: device design, manufacturing, liquid and parentals, R&D and pharmaceutical process development.
If you haven't checked out the agenda yet, download a brochure today to see the full line-up of speakers and a detailed programme for 2018.
WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA? - A packed programme featuring an exceptional speaker line-up
Hear from a global panel of over 16 speakers to strengthen knowledge in key topics such as the development of next generation devices and the patient experience, whilst staying at the forefront of technological breakthroughs to adapt to growing drug production demands.
DON'T MISS case studies from:
- Roche, to learn the specifics and background of novel delivery technology, which involves weight-based dosing limits.
- GSK, who will discuss how to engage with stakeholders, designing with the end users and other parameters and requirements in the field.
- Sanofi, to examine the theoretical aspects of protein aggregation and oxidation with real-life industrial examples that illustrate the possible traps found in the fill & finish processing.
- Janssen, to uncover design strategies and learnings for pharmaceutical delivery systems using real life examples.
- LEO Pharma, to explore what it takes to be patient centric using hands on experience with study designs and implementation, involving key stakeholders in the process to secure anchoring of study insights.
- EXCLUSIVE PANEL DISCUSSION - Tackling High-volume and Highly Viscous Drug Formulations
Panelists: Janssen, Ipsen, Cambridge Consultants, Roche, Sanofi
For more information about the conference and the 2 interactive workshops, visit: www.injectabledrugdelivery.com/ein
SMi presents the Launch of:
Injectable Drug Delivery
Date: 16th – 17th May 2018
Workshops: 15th May 21018
Location: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
Website: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/ein
Sponsors: Worrell | Enable Injections
---end---
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Pav Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Pav Solanki
SMi Group
2078276048
email us here