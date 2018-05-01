Graduate of University of Management and Technology Receives DEAC Famous Alumni Award

Dr. Geoffrey Webster

I was very impressed with the University of Management and Technology having the only doctorate degree program globally accredited by the Project Management Institute among DEAC accredited schools” — Dr. Geoffrey Webster

ROSSLYN, ARLINGTON, VA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Geoffrey Webster earned his DBA (Doctor of Business Administration) from the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in 2017. On 24 April, 2018, he was one of a number of recipients of DEAC’s Famous Alumni Award during the 92th Distance Education Accrediting Commission’s Annual Conference. Each year, Outstanding Graduates and Famous Alumni receive recognition in the distance education community at the annual conference.

Webster has a distinguished background in implementing financial software solutions at major corporations. He has worked in this capacity at top companies, including Procter and Gamble, Amazon.com, ING, and Fidelity.

Webster’s education journey has required patience, persistence, and hard work. He earned a BS in Computer Science with financial support from Procter and Gamble during his employment there. While working full time, and meeting family commitments, he next earned the MBA. Both these degrees were earned at brick and mortar institutions. Webster’s long-held desire to earn a doctorate caused him to recognize that this dream could only be realized by taking advantage of the flexibility afforded him through distance education. After two years of looking into an array of online programs offering doctorates in project management, he settled on studying at the University of Management and Technology.

Within a year of graduating with the DBA, Webster got three IT management articles published in professional journals. At this time, he made a momentous decision: with the DBA in hand, he decided that he would set out on his own by establishing a consulting firm. Using business contacts made during his years as an IT professional, coupled with the knowledge he gained both at school and through hands-on business experience, Webster launched his new business by establishing innovative strategic partnerships to attract business. His contributions to the new alliances have positioned him to be a prime business development resource and lead program manager for large corporations with billions of dollars revenue.

Since his graduation, Webster has supported non-profits pro bono, coached executives of various types of firms to be more effective in running their businesses, and performed assessments on individuals helping them to have a better understanding of how they operate in order to improve their overall ability to influence favorable outcomes. Geoffrey’s research has been published by three prestigious organizations: Scrum Alliance, Project Management Institute, and the American Society for Quality.

Webster notes that his experience working through UMT’s online DBA program benefited him substantially. He points out that the material he needed to master was difficult and challenging, but that the hard work he dedicated to his studies paid off. "After investigating online doctoral programs extensively, I was very impressed with the University of Management and Technology having the only doctorate degree program globally accredited by the Project Management Institute among DEAC accredited schools. From this, I knew their program along with their reputation of being a developer of talent would guide me to making a valuable contribution to society.”

Dr. Geoffrey Webster