Best-in-Class Mini PCs-Mini Desktops Introduced by Ace Computers

Ace Computers announced a new line of built-to-last mini PCs/mini desktops with the most cost-effective processing power in a compact design.

"We know the requirements for reliability, longevity, adaptability, and processing power that these markets require.” — Ace Computers CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, U.S., April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers just announced a new line of built-to-last Vision Pico branded mini PCs/mini desktops. All models offer the most cost-effective processing power in a compact design; with a range of processor, port, memory, and storage options.

Mini PCs work well for anyone that performs the bulk of their work in the same place, wants to use a full-size monitor, keyboard, and mouse; and really doesn’t need or have space for a full-sized desktop—especially students and office personnel.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “We have been developing and selling these devices to both private sector and public sector clients for many years. This gives us an advantage over competitors--we know the requirements for reliability, longevity, adaptability, and processing power that these markets require.”

Two examples of Ace Computers small form factor desktops are the PicoPro Mini PC and the XI Pico Mini-PC.

PicoPro Mini-PC: High-Performance in an Ultra-Small PC

• Supports 7th generation Intel Core Processors up to 65W

• Dual Channel DDR4 Memory, 2 DIMMs up to 32GB

• Features USB 3.0 with USB Type-C Support

• 1 x RS232 COM Port Support

• M.2 Socket 1 Interface for WIFI+BT Module Support

• M.2 Socket 3 Interface for SATA Mode SSD Support

• Support 2 x 2.5 inch SATA3 HDD

• Rear Panel DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4, D-Sub Ports for Multi-Display Connection

• Intel GbE LAN for WOL and PXE Support and Optional Wireless using M.2 Socket 1 Interface

• Small chassis 193 mm(L) x 153(W) mm x 67(H) mm with 12~19/24V DC-In Power Design

• Support Intel Small Business Basics

Vision XI Pico Mini-PC: Smart Configuration in an Ultra-Small PC

• Supports 7th generation Intel Core Processors up to 65W

• Dual Channel DDR4 Memory, 2 DIMMs up to 32GB

• Features USB 3.0 with USB Type-C Support

• M.2 Socket 1 Interface for WIFI+BT Module Support

• M.2 Socket 3 Interface for SATA Mode SSD Support

• Support 2 x 2.5 inch SATA3 HDD

• Rear Panel DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4, D-Sub Ports for Multi-Display Connection

• Intel GbE LAN for WOL and PXE Support and Optional Wireless using M.2 Socket 1 Interface

• Small chassis 155 mm(L) x 155(W) mm x 80(H) mm with 12~19/24V DC-In Power Design

• Support Intel Small Business Basics

To learn more about Ace Computers mini desktops/mini PCs, visit: http://acecomputers.com/pico_mini_desktop.asp.

Leading custom computer builder and HPC cluster specialist, Ace Computers currently holds the following contracts: SEWP V, CCS-2, GSA, WSIPC, PEPPM, State of Wis., State of Ga. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business custom technology systems manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector. Channel partners include Intel, Supermicro, NVIDIA, Mellanox and Samsung among others. Ace Computers is an authorized Microsoft Surface Partner. An industry leader since 1983, the company is a 2016 HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. In addition to its Greater Chicago headquarters, Ace Computers has locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp

