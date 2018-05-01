Issued by MTS Management Group

Seattle Acoustic Blues-Pop Artist And Navy Vet Phillip Broussard Does It “All Over Again”

Seattle acoustic blues-pop singer-songwriter and 2-tour Navy veteran Phillip Broussard has released his official lyric video for "All Over Again."

And then you knocked on the door right outside It was a beautiful surprise I didn’t know where we should begin All I know is that I fell in love all over again”
— Phillip Broussard

KITSAP, WASHINGTON, USA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In November 2017, Seattle-based acoustic blues-pop singer-songwriter Phillip Brousard released his debut EP, "Wavelength." The EP was dedicated to the memory of his father. First single, "Just Wanna Believe" thrust Phillip into the national spotlight, garnering critical praise and radio airplay. Now, MTS Management Group is happy to announce the release of Phillip's Official Lyric Video for 2nd single, "All Over Again."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPiBpv4Ze6k

ABOUT PHILLIP BROUSSARD: Born and raised in Washington State, Phillip Broussard discovered his passion early in life, when his father brought home a guitar. His father's original intention was to play the guitar himself, but he soon found Phillip picking up the guitar, when he didn't think anyone was watching. Phillip grew up under the influence of his father's favorites, Pink Floyd, James Taylor, Jimi Hendrix, and Eric Clapton. What started as just a few chords, ignited a desire to share his new found passion with the world.

Then, tragedy struck at 18 years old, when Phillip's father, grandfather and uncle passed away within 6 months of each other.

Phillip put down his guitar and enlisted in the United States Navy, in an attempt to quell his grief. Early on in his Naval career, someone handed Phillip a copy of John Mayer's cd, "Room for Squares". This album reignited Phillip's passion for the guitar. In 2007, Phillip deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. During this time, he refined his guitar skills…

https://open.spotify.com/album/5J92SQBZG2xhPXJiLPGOtE

For more information on Phillip Broussard, please visit:
http://www.Facebook.com/phillipbroussard86
http://www.SoundCloud.com/phillip-broussard
http://www.twitter.com/realphillipbrou
http://www.YouTube.Com/user/phillipbroussard

All Over Again (Official Lyric Video)

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

