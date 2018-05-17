Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Pulp or Paper Mill Worker in Georgia With Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation Results

If a former pulp or paper mill worker with mesothelioma in Georgia thinks they can roll the dice on just any lawyer to advance a mesothelioma compensation claim, please call us at 800-714-0303” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is promising a pulp or paper mill worker, who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia on-the-spot access to the very best mesothelioma attorneys in the United States. There is a direct connection between having the nation's best of the best mesothelioma attorneys and receiving the very best mesothelioma financial compensation settlement.

For more information, a pulp or paper mill worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia or their family members, are urged to call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If a former pulp or paper mill worker who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia thinks they can roll the dice on just any lawyer to advance a mesothelioma compensation claim, please call us at 800-714-0303 before you or your family make what could be an epic mistake.

"There are Georgia car accident attorneys on the Internet suggesting they are experts in mesothelioma compensation, and there are mesothelioma law firms that sell people with mesothelioma as if they were a commodity; we don't want to see you end up in the hands of either. Please call us any time at 800-714-0303 before you retain the services of a law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim.

"Believe it or not, there are real-deal mesothelioma attorneys who specialize in getting their clients the very best mesothelioma financial compensation nationwide as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. We are talking about the nation's very best mesothelioma attorneys, and these mesothelioma legal experts will definitely want to talk to you if you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia." http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma in Georgia are available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state.



Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia http://www.augusta.edu/cancer/



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.” http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.