Dave Druzynski Presents “Employee Development Strategies” at DrivingSales Presidents Club
“I’ll be presenting best practices and tips from a human resources perspective, then turning the discussion over to the panel so that attendees can hear how these strategies have been successfully implemented in dealerships," Druzynski said.
Panel members include Tom Druzynski, director of service operations at the West Herr Auto Group, New York’s largest auto retailer. West Herr has 23 retail locations, four collision centers and in 2017, generated more than 450,000 ROs. Last year, Tom successfully filled more than 100 service technician positions without having to resort to poaching from other dealerships.
Mark Brown, Director of Sales for the Grappone Automotive Group is also a member on the panel. Grappone has five franchises housed in four rooftops. Brown leads 90+ product specialists, team leads, marketing and the guest experience team with the goal of providing the most collaborative, transparent & fun car buying process on the planet.
Workshop attendees can expect to learn:
1) How to build a strong workplace culture and brand
Dave Druzynski will share why it’s so important for dealers to create a workplace brand and culture where employees love coming to work every day. The interactive discussion will focus on how West Herr Auto Group and Grappone Auto Group have built brands that attract the best talent.
2) Outside-the-box strategies for recruiting employees
Dave Druzynski will reveal best practices for recruiting in the digital age, where help wanted signs and newspaper ads no longer attract talent.
Tom will discuss the recruitment program they use, including partnering with schools, internships, referral bonuses and a 5-level mentorship program. West Herr’s recruitment program ensures a steady supply of technicians without resorting to poaching from the competition by offering higher pay, a tactic that drives up labor costs for everyone.
3) How to create development programs designed to retain employees and grow their careers
Filling managerial positions with outsiders should be a last resort. Learn how to develop your employees’ careers. Dave will share best practices and tips for implementing professional and leadership development programs in your dealership.
Tom will discuss West Herr Auto Group’s structured onboarding program and additional strategies used to keep employees engaged. Learn what it takes to achieve a near-zero employee turnover rate.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their employment-related questions to this informative and interactive, 20 Group-style workshop.
For more information or to register for the DrivingSales Presidents Club, visit http://drivingsalespresidentsclub.com.
