Bansar Introduce Rail Freight Shipping from China to Russia, Europe and Central Asia

Bansar, today begun to offer rail freight shipping to Russia, Europe and Central Asia.SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bansar,today begun to offer rail freight shipping to Russia, Europe and Central Asia. It is the fourth service Bansar will offer alongside ocean freight, air freight, customs clearance, pickup and delivery.
“Finding a professional freight forwarding company that understands its clients’ needs and offers a range of services can make a huge difference to your business,” said Mr. Max Liu, founder of Bansar. “At Bansar, we believe importing from China should be convenient, reliable and cost competitive – a reason why we strive to remove all impediments that can delay freight services.”
With Bansar’s new rail freight shipping from Chinese cities to Russia, Europe and Central Asia, clients will benefit from cost competitive freight rates. Bansar freight forwarding team will handle all logistics such as custom clearance, documentation and supervise the loading process.
Among the main services that Bansar will offer include:
Full container load (FCL) railway shipping from China to Europe, Russia and Central Asia; Bansar will offer guidance on inspections, labeling and loading processes. This will prevent possible unbalance loading, while reinforcing packaging to ensure safety during rail freight from China.
Less than Container Load (LCL) railway shipping from China to Europe, Russia and Central Asia; those importing from China, whose goods cannot fill container may opt for the LCL rail freight. It will allow small scale importers in Europe, Russia and Central Asia save on transit time and cost.
Railway carriage; it is another alternative that Bansar freight forwarders will offer for huge quantity products such as steel pipes, firebrick or construction materials.
Bansar rail freight shipping from China covers numerous routes within Russia, Europe and Central Asia. It will also arrange for road transport in areas with no railway network.
For situations where Bansar rail freight may not make economic sense based on feasibility studies, they will recommend either ocean freight or air freight. To get quotations on the rail freight costs, see the contact information below.
About Bansar
For 10 years now, Bansar has grown to be a premier freight forwarder in China. It offers a range of logistics services while partnering with various carriers and airlines for competitive rates.
With Bansar, clients can use containers for free up to 28 days and warehouse without paying for 20 to 30 days. At every stage, Bansar aims to reduce sourcing procedures and costs for all its clients shipping from China to all global ports in the world.
