Legenday Brings 10 New Liquid Silicone Rubber Molding Machines for Better Manufacturing

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LegenDay today confirmed it had installed 10 new liquid silicone rubber (LSR) molding machines. These modern injection molding machines feature an LSR injection unit, precise LSR dosing system, material processing system and upgraded software.

“The demand for complex, flexible, temperature resistant and durable silicone parts has tripled in 2022 according to our internal analysis, “said Frank, LegenDay Marketing Manager. “Therefore, it necessitates expanding our LSR part injection molding capability by investing in more production machines and quality testing facilities.”

With the new liquid silicone rubber injection molding machine, LegenDay has increased its production capacity while shortening lead time. While working closely with LegenDay technical team, LSR sample parts will be ready within a week.
Additionally, LegenDay can handle large volume orders for both custom and OEM liquid silicone rubber parts. LegenDay has also invested in an in-house tooling system to expand its capacity for custom liquid silicone rubber parts injection molding.

The new liquid silicone rubber molding machines have high tonnage for large LSR parts manufacturing. Furthermore, the LSR injection molding machines feature unique material metering and delivery system with minimal wastage, thereby reducing production costs.

With this expansion, LegenDay has the highest production capacity for liquid silicone rubber injection molding parts in China. The company serves optical, automotive, electronics, healthcare and consumer goods with LSR components and parts.

About LegenDay

LegenDay is a trusted HCR and LSR parts supplier. Over the years, the company has modified numerous silicone grades for custom applications. With continued R&D and adopting the latest technologies, LegenDay remains a market leader in precision silicone parts.

