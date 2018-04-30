Leading Chromebooks Reseller for Schools ITsavvy Awarded Major ILTPP Contract

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing Chromebook resellers, was awarded a Vendor Partner contract by the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP).

ITsavvy has always been dedicated to serving the technology needs of Illinois educators. ” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing Chromebook resellers, was just awarded a Vendor Partner contract by the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP), a statewide cooperative of Illinois K-12 educational organizations.

Through ILTPP Contract 20180302, ITsavvy is authorized to provide Acer, Dell and ASUS Chromebooks. The contract runs through the end of Feb. 2019 with three one-year renewal options.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “ITsavvy has always been dedicated to serving the technology needs of Illinois educators. I attribute the success of our business, in part, to the high quality education that many of our valuable employees received in Illinois schools. This contract will be a way for us to build the future of education in Illinois.”

The Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP) aggregates buying power and expertise to procure technology products and services at better prices than would otherwise be available to individual institutions. The organization was jointly developed in 1998 by the Learning Technology Centers, the Regional Offices of Education, and the Intermediate Service Centers in response to needs assessment information provided by district personnel from around the state. All suppliers that participate in the program have been referred by education personnel and have not been solicited from the general public.

ITsavvy Senior Director, Public Sector Brian Fields said, “We are honored to have been selected as a Vendor Partner for the ILTPP educational community. Our dedicated client support and white glove services will streamline procurement and ensure that quality learning products are classroom-ready.”

ILTPP Vendor Partners have demonstrated exceptional service along with delivery of high quality products, at best available prices that enhance computer-related curricula. The reliability of each company is further researched by contacting three educational facilities that have purchased their products within the last year. Pricing and products are evaluated by an advisory committee.

"ILTPP is excited to add ITsavvy as a vendor partner,” an ILTPP spokesperson said. ”They come highly recommended and we know they will provide great value for all our consortia members. ILTPP is looking forward to building a great partnership with ITsavvy."

ITsavvy offers government agencies unparalleled product selection and fast shipping access to more than 1,000,000 products across 46 distribution centers. Current public sector clients include multiple school districts and educational institutions, the U.S. Air Force, and Navy, and USDA. In addition to numerous contracts in process, current contracts/agreements include TIPS/TAPS, MEEC, and CMAS.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

