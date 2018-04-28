SIVSL Joins Tech Giants in Blockchain Management.
The action will continue to move increasingly to private sales and the tokens reserved for the public will be smaller or, in many cases, disappear entirely.
This could either prove to be the most important theme of 2018 or a complete dud. Most people believe that familiar tech companies will come up with reasons to issue tokens and raise money.
Even Mark Zuckerberg says he's studying blockchain this year, and obviously Telegram is already reportedly seeking a billion dollars or more.
Most large tech giants have someone full time at the company experimenting or on research to make sure they don't miss an opportunity, but we also expect they will move at roughly regulatory speed. If tech companies genuinely pursue decentralization, it would be good because it democratizes value creation and grows the entire crypto pie.
In Asia, there have been rising interest in digital currency investments of late. Surveys show that while many are interested to know more about the opportunities, most do not know where to turn to for sound advice and recommendations. This situation offers fund managements and VCs an avenue to tap into a very new resource in Asia.
Structured Investment Solutions(SIVSL) offers professional advice with detailed analysis on the trends in investments. Digital currencies being the latest innovation and interest for investors is of course not an exception. Experts in the company predicts that in the coming years, digital currencies will continue rise both in value and in market acceptance. More governments will acknowledge and recognize them as an alternative to fiat currencies in the future and SIVSL is in the best position to offer you advice on how to maximize your investments for a secure financial future.
