Discover Lockdowel Fastening at Two San Francisco Bay Area Open Houses – Lockdowel May 23 and Vision Machinery May 24

Lockdowel will host their "Simple Assembly" Open House May 23, 2018 in Fremont.

Lockdowel Demos "Simple Assembly" at Company Open House May 23 and at Vision Machinery Open House May 24

FREMONT, CA, USA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Area furniture and cabinet manufacturers can learn how “Lockdowel Makes Assembly Simple” at two upcoming Open House Events:

—-Wed. May 23 at the Lockdowel Headquarters: 41920 Christy Street- Fremont, CA 94538, and

—-Thurs. May 24 at the Vision Machinery Showroom: 1309 N. Market Boulevard, #140 Sacramento, CA 95834

“Lockdowel fastening is saving the industry hundreds of thousands of dollars each day by producing leaner, stronger and better cabinets and furniture than ever before available,” Bryan Koelling President of Lockdowel says. “Our customers choose Lockdowel because they want to build a sleeker, stronger product and make more money.”

Register for the Lockdowel Open House May 23and discover first-hand what "Simple Assembly" can do for your company. To enjoy great food, build a Lockdowel cabinet and see the Open House tour click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lockdowel-inc-open-house-may-23-tickets-45486135255?aff=es2

Lockdowel representatives will also be on-site May 24 at Vision Machinery to discuss the state-of-the-art CNC equipment options available for "Simple Assembly". The Vision Machinery Spring Open House offers hands-on demonstrations and a large selection of machines and products. Manufacturer representatives will be available to answer any questions. Food and refreshments provided! To REGISTER for the May 24 Vision Machinery Open House and your chance to WIN a great DOOR PRIZE follow this link:

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ef73iybv625c9821&oseq=&c=&ch=

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides glue-less and screw-less fasteners, drawer slides and hinges for fast and easy assembly of cabinets, furniture and architectural millwork. Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street Fremont, CA 94538, (650)477-711 www.lockdowel.com

See Lockdowel Simple Assembly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugLbDTTOtgU

