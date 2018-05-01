PolyPortables Joins The Satellite Team

PolyPortables is proud to be the newest Division of Satellite Industries! This acquisition will create great benefit to new and current customers.

DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- PolyPortables Joins The Satellite TeamPolyportables is excited to announce that it is now a member of the Satellite Industries family. The acquisition includes the manufacturing plants and equipment, restroom and deodorizer products, and distribution warehouses. The management team, office, production and warehouse staff will also be retained as part of the acquisition. PolyPortables will operate as a division of Satellite Industries.Benefits of a Powerful Partnership“It is an honor to combine these two great companies into one”, said Todd Hilde, CEO and owner of Satellite Industries. “PolyPortables’ strong leadership and quality products make the combination of our companies something I believe will be a tremendous benefit to our customers, employees and the industry. In the end, we will develop more products and services, advance industry knowledge and provide a higher level of technical support.”Eric Capers, President of Polyportables, believes there will be tremendous benefits as well. “Our decision to accept the purchase offer by Satellite came because of seeing the advantages to both our customers and employees.The acquisition is occuring at a time when both companies are healthy and growing, due to a strong economy and more importantly, the steady success of our customers. We are committed to leveraging our combined resources to continue serving our customers.”Better Customer Service and Stability for Our Customers“Our objective is to support the existing relationships and products of Polyportables,” said John Babcock, President of Satellite Industries. “PolyPortables customers will continue to work directly with their Divisional Sales Managers and Satellite customers will continue working with their Area Managers with the added benefit of being able to purchase each other’s products. We understand that what makes us different is important to keep and what we can do better together, we will continue to work on.”PolyPortables is proud to be the newest Division of Satellite Industries. For more information, please visit polyportables.com and satelliteindustries.com Phone: (706) 864-3776Toll Free: (800) 241-7951Fax: (706) 864-8111E-mail: Office@polyportables.comP.R. Contact:PolyPortables, LLCEric Capers – President99 Crafton DriveDahlonega, GA 30533