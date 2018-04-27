The Grove at Valhalla Unveiled Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Project in Historic Ribbon Cutting
The momentous ribbon cutting symbolized the embodiment of The Grove’s traditional values, while embracing the center’s commitment to providing innovative clinical technologies to patients during their healing journey. The center’s state-of-the-art rehabilitation gymnasium features the most advanced equipment in the world of skilled nursing, resembling training equipment only before seen at NFL training centers along the East Coast. The gymnasium also boasts an unparalleled ADL (activity of daily living suite), designed to assist patients by providing real-life simulations of a homelike environment in preparation for their return back to the community.
Thursday evening’s display of advancement and innovation was a tremendous step forward for skilled nursing facilities nationwide. The ribbon cutting event at The Grove showcased the strides subacute care centers have made as of late, by serving as the first choice for those recovering from a hospital stay. The Grove was proud to announce their status as one of the region’s first skilled nursing facilities to embrace such change, while also being one of New York State’s most highly-acclaimed rehabilitation centers. The Grove is currently one of the few skilled nursing facilities who have achieved a five-star status by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “CMS” for the provision of quality care.
“Our mission is to provide the highest level of quality care for those that we serve. Our newly completed renovations perfectly compliment our storied tradition of putting the patient first, and considering their individualized needs while under our care. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, but we are even more proud for the opportunity to continue serving those in Westchester County,” shared administration at The Grove.
The Grove at Valhalla Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a valued member of the national CareRite Centers Network. Serving the subacute and long term care needs throughout New York, New Jersey, Florida and Tennessee, CareRite Centers is recognized for fostering and providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their network of communities, and the CareRite caliber of exceptional care will now be recognized at The Grove at Valhalla Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
